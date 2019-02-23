Manohar Parrikar Hospitalised, Goa Minister Denies He Has Been Put on Life Support

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday night."Honourable Chief Minister taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy. His health condition continues to be stable," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.Parrikar, 63, would be kept under observation for around 48 hours, the CMO added. A strong police force has been deployed outside the GMCH.Parrikar, diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment, has been ailing for the last one year. He underwent treatment at a US hospital and also at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He has been recuperating at his house in Goa since October 14, last year.Senior Goa minister Vijai Sardesai, who met the chief minister at his residence earlier on Saturday, denied reports that Parrikar had been put on life support.Sardesai told reporters that the chief minister's condition was not "as bad as it is being projected". "News is doing rounds that he is on life support. He is not on life support," Sardesai said.Parrikar had made a public appearance after a long gap on World Cancer Day on February 4, and expressed confidence that the human mind can overcome any disease. He looked frail with a tube inserted into his nose but said the ‘josh’ (enthusiasm) was high.The state’s deputy speaker, Michael Lobo, had recently said that Parrikar will continue in office "as long as he is alive", but added that on account of pancreatic ailment his health condition keeps fluctuating."As long as he can run with his mind working and he can give instructions to officers, I think this government will continue. His health - sometimes it improves, sometimes it goes down - because (with) a disease like pancreatic ailment which he is suffering from, you cannot be stable all the time," Lobo said.“Everything is there in the hands of God, especially his health. After something happens to him... even my father had the same thing... so you cannot live forever," he added.