Manohar Parrikar is Stable, Says State Minister

Parrikar, 62, was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) last evening on a wheelchair. He was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "absolutely fine and stable", a state minister said on Monday, a day after he was admitted to a Goa hospital following complaints of uneasiness.

"The chief minister remains admitted in hospital but he is absolutely fine and stable," state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

He was suffering from mild dehydration at the time he was taken to GMCH. Expert doctors are attending to Parrikar, who is in ward number 121 of the GMCH, located near here, sources at the hospital said.

The chief minister had presented the budget in the Goa assembly on February 22 after returning from Mumbai.

