Manohar Parrikar, With Tube Inserted Through his Nose, Presents Goa Budget, Says 'High on Josh'

In an unusual sight, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar presented the state budget while being seated. In addition, he also had a tube inserted through his nose as he has been ailing for quite some time. Despite this, the CM declared that he is "high on josh".During the inauguration of third bridge on the Mandovi river in Panaji on Sunday, Manohar Parrikar had begun his speech with the same catchy line from the recently released film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", asking the gathering "how's the josh?"Parrikar was the defence minister at the time of the surgical strike conducted by the Army in September 2016.Parrikar, 62, has been battling a pancreatic ailment since March 2018. He even spent three months in US for medical treatment.