LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Manohar Parrikar, With Tube Inserted Through his Nose, Presents Goa Budget, Says 'High on Josh'

During the inauguration of third bridge on the Mandovi river in Panaji on Sunday, Manohar Parrikar had begun his speech with the same catchy line from the recently released film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", asking the gathering "how's the josh?"

News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manohar Parrikar, With Tube Inserted Through his Nose, Presents Goa Budget, Says 'High on Josh'
Goa CM Parrikar presenting the state budget.
New Delhi: In an unusual sight, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar presented the state budget while being seated. In addition, he also had a tube inserted through his nose as he has been ailing for quite some time. Despite this, the CM declared that he is "high on josh".

During the inauguration of third bridge on the Mandovi river in Panaji on Sunday, Manohar Parrikar had begun his speech with the same catchy line from the recently released film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", asking the gathering "how's the josh?"

Parrikar was the defence minister at the time of the surgical strike conducted by the Army in September 2016.

Parrikar, 62, has been battling a pancreatic ailment since March 2018. He even spent three months in US for medical treatment.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram