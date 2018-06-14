English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manohar Parrikar Returns to Goa After 3 months in US for Treatment
Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence. He has been monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned home on Thursday, over three months after he went to the United States for medical treatment.
Parrikar, 62, has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March 2018.
The chief minister first landed in Mumbai and from there he took another flight to reach Panaji, said an official of his office.
Parrikar, after being diagnosed with the ailment, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and was discharged on February 22.
He returned to Goa the same day and presented the Budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness. He was then admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 25 after he complained of dehydration and was discharged four days later.
The chief minister went to Mumbai again on March 5 for his further check up from where he was referred to the USA. He had left for the US on March 7.
Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence.
He has been monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.
Also Watch
Parrikar, 62, has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March 2018.
The chief minister first landed in Mumbai and from there he took another flight to reach Panaji, said an official of his office.
Parrikar, after being diagnosed with the ailment, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and was discharged on February 22.
He returned to Goa the same day and presented the Budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness. He was then admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 25 after he complained of dehydration and was discharged four days later.
The chief minister went to Mumbai again on March 5 for his further check up from where he was referred to the USA. He had left for the US on March 7.
Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence.
He has been monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facing Rashid at Sunrisers Nets Was an Advantage: Dhawan
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Indian-American Woman to Become CFO of US Carmaker General Motors
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava Outshines His Idol Govinda During His Performance On Dance Deewane, See Pics
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics