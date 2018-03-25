English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manohar Parrikar to Begin Second Phase of Treatment in US Hospital
Manohar Parrikar was initially admitted to the Mumbai-based Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis last month. He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget on February 21.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will begin his second phase of treatment at a hospital in US from Monday, Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant on Sunday said.
Parrikar, 62, is presently admitted in the hospital in US for treatment of pancreatic ailment.
"(The) Chief minister had a telephonic conversation with me in the morning," Sawant said in a statement issued here.
"(The) Chief Minister took an update of general and administrative matters in Goa. He also informed me that he is starting with (the) second phase of treatment from tomorrow," the speaker was quoted as saying in the statement.
Sawant said, "Parrikar has appealed the people of Goa not to believe in rumours about his health, which are being spread by vested interests."
Parrikar was initially admitted to the Mumbai-based Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis last month. He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget on February 21.
After spending a couple of days at home, he was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji.
Later, he again went to the Lilavati Hospital on March 5 and from there he was taken to the US.
