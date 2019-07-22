Manoj Naravane Appointed Army Vice Chief, Likely to Be Next in Line of Succession as Rawat Retires in December
In his 37 years of service, Lt Gen Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter insurgency environments.
File photo of Manoj Naravane.
New Delhi: In major rejig in the Army, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane has been appointed the next vice-chief of the force, official sources said on Monday.
Lt Gen Naravane succeeds Lt Gen D Anbu who retires on August 31. With this, Naravane also becomes the next in line to be the chief of Army staff as Gen Bipin Rawat will retire on December 31.
Lt Gen Naravane will be in contention for the Army chief's post as he will be the senior-most commander when incumbent Gen Bipin Rawat retires on December 31, sources said.
In his 37 years of service, Lt Gen Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter insurgency environments. He has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an Infantry Brigade on the eastern front.
In another key appointment, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Anil Chauhan will be new General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.
Sources said Lt Gen AS Kler has been appointed General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South-Western Command, succeeding Lt Gen Cherish Matheson. Lt. Gen Matheson retires on August 31.
Lt Gen I S Ghuman has been appointed General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command. He will succeed Lt Gen Abhay Krishna.
Lt Gen RP Singh has been appointed head of the Western Command. He succeeds Lt Gen Surinder Singh who retires from service on July 31.
Lt Gen Singh is currently serving as commander of the 21 Strike Corps.
Also Watch
-
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- With Thor-Love and Thunder Announced, Here's How Jane Foster Becomes Worthy to Wield Mjolnir
- FaceApp-like Technology Helps Chinese Police Reunite Man Kidnapped 18 Years Ago with Family
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans - Here Are The Details
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final
- Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers and More