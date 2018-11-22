GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Manoj Tiwari Gets an Earful from SC Over ‘Machismo and Manner’, Spared Contempt Case

The SC said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against court-mandated committee, which shows how "low he can stoop".

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manoj Tiwari Gets an Earful from SC Over ‘Machismo and Manner’, Spared Contempt Case
Police try to stop Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as he attempts to enter a sealed house in east Delhi on September 18, 2018. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the civic agency's seal on a premises here in September even as it deprecated his action of taking law into his own hands.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur slammed Tiwari, saying the court was "extremely pained" due to his conduct as he is an elected representative and should have behaved responsibly.

"There is no doubt that Tiwari has taken law in his hand. We are pained by his machismo and manner. As an elected representative, he should have acted responsibly rather taking law in his own hands,” the bench said.

The bench said Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against court-mandated committee, which shows how "low he can stoop".

The apex court also said that "misplaced political propaganda has no place" and "such practices should be deprecated".

The apex court had on September 19 issued contempt notice against Tiwari, a MP from the north-east Delhi constituency, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee which had alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises.

An FIR was also lodged against Tiwari by the EDMC for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...