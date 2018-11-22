English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manoj Tiwari Gets an Earful from SC Over ‘Machismo and Manner’, Spared Contempt Case
The SC said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against court-mandated committee, which shows how "low he can stoop".
Police try to stop Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as he attempts to enter a sealed house in east Delhi on September 18, 2018. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the civic agency's seal on a premises here in September even as it deprecated his action of taking law into his own hands.
A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur slammed Tiwari, saying the court was "extremely pained" due to his conduct as he is an elected representative and should have behaved responsibly.
"There is no doubt that Tiwari has taken law in his hand. We are pained by his machismo and manner. As an elected representative, he should have acted responsibly rather taking law in his own hands,” the bench said.
The bench said Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against court-mandated committee, which shows how "low he can stoop".
The apex court also said that "misplaced political propaganda has no place" and "such practices should be deprecated".
The apex court had on September 19 issued contempt notice against Tiwari, a MP from the north-east Delhi constituency, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee which had alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises.
An FIR was also lodged against Tiwari by the EDMC for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16.
A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur slammed Tiwari, saying the court was "extremely pained" due to his conduct as he is an elected representative and should have behaved responsibly.
"There is no doubt that Tiwari has taken law in his hand. We are pained by his machismo and manner. As an elected representative, he should have acted responsibly rather taking law in his own hands,” the bench said.
The bench said Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against court-mandated committee, which shows how "low he can stoop".
The apex court also said that "misplaced political propaganda has no place" and "such practices should be deprecated".
The apex court had on September 19 issued contempt notice against Tiwari, a MP from the north-east Delhi constituency, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee which had alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises.
An FIR was also lodged against Tiwari by the EDMC for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Asks Amitabh Bachchan the Secret to Happy Marriage and He Said ‘Sorry’
- God is Neither Man Nor Woman but Is Gender Neutral, Says Archbishop of Canterbury
- MS Dhoni Shows Off Kabaddi Skills in Mumbai
- Don't be Shy! This AI Technology Can Help You Dress up for Work
- Arjun Tendulkar Bags Five-wicket Haul Against Delhi in Cooch Behar U-19 Match
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...