Manoj Tiwari Goes on Door-to-Door Campaigning in Bhowanipore for BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal

Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari went on a door-to-door campaign on Sunday for BJP candidate for Bhowanipore Priyanka Tibrewal who will take on chief minister Mamata Banjerjee in the September 30 bypoll. Tiwari started his campaign from Ambedkar Colony then went to the century-old Shyam Dham temple on Orphangunj Road along with Tibrewal.

Tiwari said he was confident of BJP’s win in Bhowanipore. “Trinamool Congress is scared to see so many of our supporters. BJP is winning in Bhowanipore.”

However, a few Trinamool Congress supporters in the crowd started chanting “Jai Bangla” after which security personnel had to move the MP. One of the TMC supporters, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “We are also campaigning for our party (TMC). Firhad Hakim has arranged for us to stay and eat. He always behind us. BJP did not give us anything. Why did you come to ask for votes now?”

The campaigning for Bhowanipore will end by 6:30 pm on Monday.

Forty-one-year-old lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal is the BJP candidate against Mamata Banerjee for the Bhowanipore bypoll. Tibrewal was one of the petitioners and BJP’s counsel in the West Bengal post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta High Court. She moved the court in May to seek compensation for the victims of the violence and a CBI inquiry into the alleged murders and rapes.

