Man's Body Found With Face Disfigured By 'ChemiCal' In Greater Noida

Noida (UP): A 40-year-old man’s body was found on Friday in Greater Noida with injury marks on the face apparently caused due to some unknown chemical, police said. The body was found near a filling station in Jarcha area of the district in the morning by locals who alerted the police, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Bishan Singh, a native of Gulati Khurd village in Jarcha area. The face bore injury marks apparently caused due to some chemical, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. He said an FIR would be lodged after a complaint is filed in the case and investigation will be taken up to find the culprit.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

