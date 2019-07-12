Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Man's Severed Finger Goes Missing From Hospital, Wife Says Staff Lost it While Watching World Cup

The hospital claimed that the severed fingertip could not have been stitched back and was useless but said that it was investigating the matter.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man's Severed Finger Goes Missing From Hospital, Wife Says Staff Lost it While Watching World Cup
Photo for representation purpose only. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...

Kolkata: In a bizarre incident, a severed fingertip of a chemical engineer from Kolkata went missing from the hospital hours before it was to be stitched back in an operation on Thursday.

The victim’s wife later lodged a police complaint claiming that the hospital staff did not preserve the finger as they were busy watching the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand, the Times of India reported.

According to the police, Nilotpal Chakraborty met with an accident on Wednesday in which the tip of his left ring finger got severed. One of his colleagues picked up the severed finger and brought it to the private hospital in south Kolkata where Chakraborty was admitted.

The victim’s wife Chayanika said that the severed finger was deposited at the hospital’s emergency desk. “We requested the hospital staff to preserve it as the surgery was scheduled for Thursday morning,” she said.

Chakraborty was to be operated upon on Thursday morning but the hospital staff could not locate the finger. After about two hours of search, the hospital declared that the finger had gone missing.

Chayanika alleged that most of the staff was busy watching the World Cup semifinal match when she and her husband arrived for treatment on Wednesday.

However, the hospital later claimed that the severed tip could not have been stitched back and was useless but said that it was investigating the matter.

The police are investigating the matter and asked the hospital to share CCTV footage from the day of the incident.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram