MANUU Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 83 Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before 20 August 2018

The University aims to fill vacancies for the Teaching posts in various Departments, Centers, Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) under School of Education & Training.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 19, 2018, 5:49 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
MANUU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 83 vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has begun on the official website of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad - manuu.ac.in.

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for MANUU Recruitment 2018 for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.manuu.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Employment’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Application form against’ against ‘Employment Notification No.50/2018 Dated 16th July 2018’ or ‘Employment Notification No.51/2018 Dated 16th July 2018’
Step 4 – a PDF will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 6 – Fill in the prescribed format of the application form
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with a demand draft of application fee and other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Deputy Registrar, ER-I Section, Room No.110, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500 032 (Telangana)’

Direct Link of Application form for Teaching Posts - http://www.manuu.ac.in/employment/Application%20Form%20(Teaching).pdf

Direct Link of Application form for Non-Teaching Posts - http://www.manuu.ac.in/employment/application%20form%20for%20non-teaching%20posts%20-18.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NIL
MANUU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 83
Teaching Posts: 32
Associate Professors - 11
Assistant Professor - 11
Professors - 8
Director of Physical Education - 1
Deputy Director of Physical Education - 1

Non-Teaching Posts: 51
LDC - 14
Instructor -Polytechnic -10
Instructor -ITI/VTC - 4
Laboratory Attendant - 2
Section Officer - 3
Senior Technical Assistant (Computers) - 2
Laboratory Assistant - 2
Library Attendant - 2
Workshop Attendant - 2
Library Attendant - 2
Electrician - 2
Network Administrator - 1
System Analyst - 1
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 1
Junior Engineer (Civil) - 1
Manager Guest House - 1
Maintenance Assistant - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.

Official Advertisement:
http://www.manuu.ac.in/Eng-Php/employment.php

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Edited by: Parth Sharma
