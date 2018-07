MANUU Hyderabad Recruitment 2018: 83 Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts, Apply Before 20 August 2018

MANUU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 83 vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts has begun on the official website of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad - manuu.ac.in The University aims to fill vacancies for the Teaching posts in various Departments, Centers, Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) under School of Education & Training.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for MANUU Recruitment 2018 for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts?- Visit the official website - http://www.manuu.ac.in – Click on ‘Employment’ on the right side of home page– Click on ‘Application form against’ against ‘Employment Notification No.50/2018 Dated 16th July 2018’ or ‘Employment Notification No.51/2018 Dated 16th July 2018’– a PDF will display– Download the application form and take a print out– Fill in the prescribed format of the application form– Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with a demand draft of application fee and other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Deputy Registrar, ER-I Section, Room No.110, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500 032 (Telangana)’Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST/ PWD Category – NILMANUU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 83Teaching Posts: 32Associate Professors - 11Assistant Professor - 11Professors - 8Director of Physical Education - 1Deputy Director of Physical Education - 1Non-Teaching Posts: 51LDC - 14Instructor -Polytechnic -10Instructor -ITI/VTC - 4Laboratory Attendant - 2Section Officer - 3Senior Technical Assistant (Computers) - 2Laboratory Assistant - 2Library Attendant - 2Workshop Attendant - 2Library Attendant - 2Electrician - 2Network Administrator - 1System Analyst - 1Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 1Junior Engineer (Civil) - 1Manager Guest House - 1Maintenance Assistant - 1Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.