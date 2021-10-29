Many Minority Group Members Yet to Gain from Central Schemes Due to Lack of Awareness: Minister

Union minister John Barla on Friday said that the mandate of the minority affairs ministry includes formulation of comprehensive strategies and policies for the welfare of backward classes, and every eligible member should be able to benefit from those initiatives. Inaugurating a school building in Namsai district, he noted that the Centre has floated many schemes for the benefit of the downtrodden and members of minority communities, but many have not availed them as yet owing to lack of awareness.

The Union minister of state for minority affairs further said that he was visiting Arunachal Pradesh to generate awareness about these schemes. "I am working to uplift the downtrodden and backward tribal minorities, the task given to me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he stated.

Highlighting the programmes launched by the minority affairs ministry for the welfare of youth, tribals, women and the elderly, Barla pointed out that top priority was being accorded to the education sector so that every child gets to go to school. The union minister urged all the elected representatives to learn about the schemes and "let their benefits percolate down" to the eligible members of minority communities.

He promised funds for construction of stadiums at Namsai. Barla, on the occasion, handed over a compendium of schemes and programmes run by the Union government for the minorities to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

