Many Twists & Turns Later, ‘Real’ Anamika Shukla Gets Job of Assistant Teacher at Pvt School in UP’s Gonda

The ‘real’ Anamika Shukla from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, in whose name a teacher was allegedly drawing salary from more than 25 places and had earned over Rs 1 crore, has finally bagged a job at the private school in the district.

BHD Memorial School in the district has offered a job of assistant teacher in the primary section to Anamika Shukla, after the incident went viral.

“I will always be thankful to News18 for showing my story and stood by me in such a difficult time,” said Anamika Shukla.

The story of ‘real’ Anamika Shukla was first published by News18 when the entire country was in amaze on how a teacher named Anamik Shukla was working simultaneously at more than 25 locations and was drawing a salary of approximately Rs 1 crore in just 10 months.

However, later it was unearthed that Anamika Shukla was never employed, instead her marksheets were used in fraudulent appointment of teachers in many districts of the state. A case was registered in Gonda after she gave a written complaint to the police in connection with the fraud case.

“I came to know through the media that many people are doing job by using my documents fraudulently. I am the real Anamika Shukla and I have put my side of the story to the BSA. I had applied for the science teacher’s post at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya school in 2017 but could not turn up for the counselling process at the time. I have never done a job at KGBV school and at the moment I am unemployed,” she had said.

Taking cognisance into the matter, state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwievedi had said, "From the probe, it was found that documents of Anamika Shukla, a teacher, posted in Badaut (in Baghpat) was used in eight other (total nine) Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools. A total payment of Rs 12.24 lakh was made to them in six districts and the detailed probe is underway.”

Besides Baghapat, documents of Shukla were used in KGBV schools located in Varanasi, Kasganj, Amethi, Aligarh, Raebareli, Allahabad, Saharanpur, and Amedkar Nagar.

“In many other places also the same documents were used but in some schools the candidate did not join or were absent at many places,” the minister said.

The incident came to fore when a digital database of teachers was being created.

After much furore over the issue, Uttar Pradesh police had announced that the arrest of one Anamika Shukla on Saturday in Kasganj district. The SHO Kotwali even claimed that they were questioning the accused.

Meanwhile, Shukla tendered her resignation to the Kasganj BSA through a friend who was detained at the office and later on it was claimed that Anamika Shukla was also arrested. It was being claimed in various media reports that Anamika Shukla is a resident of Mainpuri district.

The UP Special Task Force has reportedly tracked down at least 26 more teachers who are either working by impersonating genuine serving teachers, or have fudged their educational certificates.

In what could be just a tip of an ice-berg, these tainted teachers were tracked down to Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Shravasti, Deoria, Sitapur, Barabanki, Hardoi, Gonda, Unnao, Santkabir Nagar, Farrukhabad and Pratapgarh.

According to a senior STF official, out of 26 tainted teachers, 13 have submitted the documents of other serving teachers, while 10 have fudged their educational marksheets.

Also, three tainted teachers have been accused of using fake government transfer orders to get teacher job in far flung districts. Basic Shiksha Adhikaris of the above regions said districts have been asked to register FIRs against these teachers.

Some of these tainted teachers have been serving for more than 20 years now while one of them is even scheduled to retire next year. The UP STF had launched many operations to nab these tainted teachers.

In 2019, the STF had nabbed three such people from Sitapur who were taking salary for almost five years on the documents of someone else serving as a teacher simultaneously in Gorakhpur. As per information, the STF had busted as many as 253 such fraudsters since 2018.