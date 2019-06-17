Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maoist Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Reward Arrested by Security Forces in Odisha

During the operation, the BSF team had to face stiff resistance from the Maoist while approaching the mainland in dark, across the water body.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 8:47 PM IST

Representative Image (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Bhubaneswar: Security forces arrested a Maoist carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a BSF officer said on Monday.

The arrested rebel has been identified as Chandra Sisa alias Chandan, an active member of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). Chandan was arrested by BSF personnel during June 14-15 intervening night when a Special Operation was launched.

"The meticulously planned operation that was executed swiftly resulted in the apprehension of Chandan inside the Swabhiman Anchal," the officer said.

During the operation, the BSF team had to face stiff resistance from the Maoist while approaching the mainland in dark, across the water body.

"The BSF team was attacked by unknown persons armed with sharp-edged weapons in order to get release of Chandan, but failed to do so," the officer said.

Chandan was actively working as a party member of Gumma/CutOff area of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) and carries a cash reward of Rupees One lakh, they said.

He joined the banned outfit in 2014 and since then working with the Maoist.

