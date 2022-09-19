Maoist Couple Gives up Arms in Odisha, Opens Food Outlet in Sambalpur

A Maoist couple gave up their arms to join the mainstream and opened up a food outlet in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

Amar Mirdha and Aarti Mirdha, residents of Tampersingha village, chose a new life by selling street food and the two now serve the customers with delicious ‘gupchup’ (water balls) and other food items.

The duo, who were previously involved in Maoist activities since 2002, opened a pick-up shop at Maoist Meghpal Street in Sambalpur.

During their involvement with Maoist movement, Amar and Aarti were working was in SDS zone including Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

Amar Mirdha had training in handling weapons and was trained at using weapons including AK-47, stun gun and SLR among others.

On the other hand, Aarti Mirdha was also skilled in gun handling and was involved in the Maoist movement for many years and spent 3 years in jails of Devgarh and Sambalpur.

The couple said that after coming into the mainstream, the aid, which they had received from the government, was spent in the courtroom.

“If we get a loan from the bank, we can make the shop bigger and run better,” said Amar Mirdha.

The Additional District Magistrate assured the couple that he would extend assistance to the couple to promote their business.

