Maoist Escapes from Hospital in Jharkhand, 6 Policemen Suspended for Negligence
The policemen were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and a departmental enquiry has been set up in connection with the incident.
Jamshedpur: Six policemen were suspended on Wednesday after a jailed Maoist, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Seraikela, escaped, a senior police officer said.
Sambhu Majhi, arrested a few months ago, was being treated at Seraikela Sadar Hospital while in police custody, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Chandan Kumar Sen, said.
He was admitted to the hospital on May 24, he said. The policemen were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and a departmental enquiry has been set up in connection with the incident, the SP said.
