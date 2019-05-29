Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maoist Escapes from Hospital in Jharkhand, 6 Policemen Suspended for Negligence

The policemen were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and a departmental enquiry has been set up in connection with the incident.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
Maoist Escapes from Hospital in Jharkhand, 6 Policemen Suspended for Negligence
Representative image.
Jamshedpur: Six policemen were suspended on Wednesday after a jailed Maoist, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Seraikela, escaped, a senior police officer said.

Sambhu Majhi, arrested a few months ago, was being treated at Seraikela Sadar Hospital while in police custody, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Chandan Kumar Sen, said.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 24, he said. The policemen were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and a departmental enquiry has been set up in connection with the incident, the SP said.
