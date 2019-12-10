Take the pledge to vote

Maoist Leader, Mastermind of Several Attacks on Security Forces, Dies of Heart Attack in Bastar Forests

Maoist leader Ravula Srinivas carried a cash reward of 40 lakh on his head and was believed to be the mastermind of several attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh.

December 10, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Maoist Leader, Mastermind of Several Attacks on Security Forces, Dies of Heart Attack in Bastar Forests
Guwahati: Top Maoist leader Ravula Srinivas, aka Ramanna, who was believed to be the mastermind of deadly attack on CRPF in 2010 in Dantewada, has died of cardiac arrest in forests of Chhattisgarh, sources said. As many as 76 soldiers were killed in the attack.

"Initial suspicion was that a section commander by the similar name had died. But subsequent probe by various agencies has confirmed that it was central committee member Ramanna who had died of a cardiac arrest," a CRPF official told CNN News18.

CPI (Maoist) has not issued any statement in this regard yet, but the police officials have verified that the wanted Naxal is dead.

Ramanna, 56, carried a cash reward of 40 lakh on his head and was believed to be the mastermind of several attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh, including the deadly attack on CRPF in Chintalnar village of Dantewada district in April 2010, attack on security forces in Sukma in March 2014 and April 2017. Over a hundred soldiers were killed in these attacks.

Hailing from Telengana's Siddipet, Ramanna was brought to the highest body of Naxals the Central Committee in 2014. He was also the secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and was responsible for planning and executing all big attacks carried out by Maoists against security forces in Chhatisgarh December 9, 2019.

