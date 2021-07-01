Maoist Leader With 3 Lakh Reward on Him Shot Dead During an Encounter in Chhattisgarh

The security forces in Chhattisgarh gunned down a Maoist Deputy Commander in an encounter in Bastar district on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific intelligence input apropos movement of Maoist cadres of Katekalyan and Kanger Ghatti area committee in Elangnar area (PS Darbha, District Bastar), a joint search operation was launched by Bastar District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF troops on Wednesday.

As part of the operation, which took place under the Darbha police station, at around 8.30 pm, exchange of fire took place between DRG team and Maoist cadres. The gun-battle lasted for around 45 minutes. Later during a search operation, the body of a male Maoist was discovered from the spot.

The security personnel recovered one pistol, one .303 rifle, a wireless set, a large quantity of daily use items and Maoists literature from the spot.

The Maoist killed in the encounter was identified as Joga, Deputy Commander of PLGA Platoon No 26 of Katekalyan Area Committee.

Preliminary enquiry indicates that a group of Maoist cadres led by PLGA Platoon No 26 Deputy Commander was escorting a couple of senior Maoist cadres, who were injured in Chandemata encounter on June 18.

In the June 18 encounter, body of one uniformed female Naxal cadre along with AK 47 rifle, two pistols, one 12 bore, one country made weapon and huge quantity of camping materials were recovered.

Deepak Jha, Senior Superintendent of Police of Bastar said that a massive search operation had been launched in the nearby areas by DRG Bastar, 80 Bn and 227 Bn of CRPF.

Bastar Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P, said that security forces had conducted specific intelligence-based operations and recovered bodies of 07 senior Maoist cadres in the month of June.

“One AK 47 rifle, one SLR rifle, three .303 rifle, three pistols and 07 other weapons were also recovered. Intensive operations would continue in the ensuing monsoon season as well,” Sundarraj said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here