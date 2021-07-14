Maoist Leader's Son Involved in Four Big Attacks Surrenders Before Telangana Police

Dreaded Chhattisgarh Maoist leader Ravula Srinivasa aka Ramanna’s son, who worked as Platoon Party Committee member in the outlawed CPI-Maoist, surrendered before the Telangana police to join the mainstream, director general of police M Mahendar Reddy said at a press conference on Wednesday. The DGP said Ravula Ranjit alias Srikanth, 23, was involved in four major attacks on security forces and one failed ambush between 2018 and 2021.

Ranjit was involved in Kistaram attack in 2018 in Chhattisgarh in which nine security personnel were killed when Maoists blew up a mine-protected vehicle. In 2020 Minapa attack, 23 security men and three party cadres were killed in a pre-planned ambush by Maoists. The party snatched away 12 AK-47s and two INSAS rifles from the forces. Also, he was involved in Jiram attack in April, 2021, in which as many as 20 security personnel and six Maoists were killed. The Maoists took away 14 firearms from the security forces. He also took part in Erram attack in 2020 in which a member of the Company Party Committee died and no casualties were reported among security forces. He participated in the Thimmpuram ambush that failed after the forces avoided the area.

His father Ravula Srinivasa, who was the member of Central Committee and secretary of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), died of a heart attack last year. He was living with his mother Madivi Savitri who worked as Divisonal Committee Member (DVCM).

Born in Dandakaranya region of Chhattisgarh, Ranjith was exposed to the revolutionary ideology of waging war against the state since childhood. He went to CPI-Maoist’s Janatana Sarkar School till Class 6 in Puttapadu in Chhattisgarh. His father then sent him to Nizamabad in Telangana under false identity where he studied till Class 10. He joined the Maoist armed forces in April 2015.

On the advice of his father, Srikanth joined the 2nd Platoon of 1st Company as Party Member in 2017. In November 2019, he was promoted as Platoon Party Committee member.

