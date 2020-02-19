Maoists Blow up Empty School Building in Bihar, Leave Behind Anti-Citizenship Act Pamphlets
Hand-written pamphlets that have been recovered from the site bear slogans against "Brahminvadi, Hindutvavadi fascist BJP government," and question "occupation" of school buildings by security forces.
Representative image.
Gaya: Suspected Maoists rebels blew up a school building in Bihar's Gaya district and left behind pamphlets denouncing the CAA-NPR-NRC and the "fascist BJP government", a senior police official said on Wednesday.
Rajeev Mishra, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Gaya, said nobody was injured in the blast that razed the empty school building in Banke Bazaar police station area late Tuesday night. A CRPF contingent was stationed there till recently.
"A team of 153 Battalion of CRPF had been camping in the area since March 18 last year when Naxals had carried out an attack ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. They had been putting up at Sonedaha High School and shifted to their own camp in the thick of the jungle nearby on February 08," Mishra said.
Hand-written pamphlets have been recovered from the site which bear slogans against "Brahminvadi, Hindutvavadi fascist BJP government," and question "occupation" of school buildings by security forces.
The pamphlets also urge people to "unite against draconian measures like CAA, NPR and NRC", the SSP said.
"We have inputs about Maoists active in the area lending their support to the protests against CAA-NPR-NRC. On Sunday last, nine women suspected of naxal links were rounded up in Gaya town while they were on their way to Shanti Bagh where a round-the-clock demonstration has been under way," he said.
The SSP claimed that during interrogation one of the women confessed to being an active member of the banned CPI (Maoist) and others said they had received Rs 300-400 each for attending the Shanti Bagh protest.
Joint search operations by CRPF, Combat Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) and STF of Bihar police were on to track down the perpetrators, Mishra said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Have Been Warned: Do Not Install The Latest Windows 10 Updates on Your PC
- U-17 Women's World Cup Will Positively Impact Entire Indian Ecosystem: FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer
- Video of Rekha Losing Her Balance at Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch Event Goes Viral
- Sneak Peek into FIFA's Legacy Projects Ahead of U-17 Women's World Cup in India
- The Race to Launch India’s First 5G Smartphone is Completely Pointless