Maoists Blow up Railway Tracks in Jharkhand, Alert Gangmen Prevent Major Accident

Maoists blew up railway tracks near Chaudhary Bandh station of Gomoh-Gaya section, affecting train services on the grand chord line between Kolkata and Delhi for a few hours on Monday night.The incident happened when two cane bombs were detonated on the track around 10.45 pm.However, two alert gangmen immediately informed senior officers, which eventually prevented a massive accident as all trains plying on the route were signalled to stop at various railway stations.East Central Railway has announced they would award both men - Mubarak Hussain and Chandresh Kumar - for their timely action.In protest against the death sentence awarded to two of its cadres who were convicted of killing then Pakur Superintendent of Police Amarjit Balihar in 2013, maoists are observing a two-day long Bandh in Jharkhand.Meanwhile, security has been beefed up for Mohammad Taufikul Hassan, the Dumka Additional District and Sessions judge who had sentenced Sukhlal and Sanatan, the two Maoists to death.