English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maoists Feel the Heat as Security Forces Go After Their Money, New Chief’s Letter Reveals
Accessed by News18, the 32-page letter written by Basavaraj to his senior commanders expresses serious concerns about the ways in which the proscribed outfit could meet its finances.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Under the combined pressure of security forces and financial crackdowns, Maoists are slowly beginning to crack, a letter written by the new general secretary of banned terror outfit CPI (Maoist), Nambala Keshav Rao or Basavaraj, has revealed.
Accessed by News18, the 32-page letter written by Basavaraj to his senior commanders expresses serious concerns about the ways in which the proscribed outfit could meet its finances.
'To curb the flow of money, the Centre has put all its agencies from CBI, ED, NIA etc which are stopping our collection from tendu patta business, bamboo harvests, mining, real estate etc. They are keeping a really close vigil on our collections," the letter states.
Tendu patta, leaves that are used in making bidis, are one of the biggest sources of revenue for the Naxals. Their yearly revenues from 'tax collection' on the tendu leaves collected in areas of their influence are up to Rs 100 crore a year.
Over the past several months, security forces have laid traps and hunted down several local Naxal leaders who used to extort huge sums from tendu patta contractors.
As a result of this, a big source of revenue for the Naxals has dried up, as have their extortion drives in other business in and around Bastar. The letter written by Basavaraj clearly mentions this fact.
'They are keeping a check on all those who give and accept money. Situation is particularly bad in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The contractors have stopped paying up. There have been attacks on us when we went to collect money,' the letter adds.
In the letter, Basavaraj, who is learnt to have been appointed as the chief of CPI (Maoist) earlier this year also does a detailed study of the Gadchiroli encounter in which ove 40 Maoists were killed by security forces in April this year.
'We need to be more vigilant. We suffered heavily in Tamirgunda-Kasnur area [spot where the encounter took place]. From divisional committee members to commanders of the formation, nobody took charge. Instead of retreating, we unnecessarily engaged with the enemy for 2 hours. And then we blindly followed orders issued by a comrade to jump in the river. Most of our comrades died that day by drowning in Indravati river.'
Basavaraj, who was the chief of the outfit’s military unit, then asks his commanders to use claymore, barrel grenade launchers, more often against security forces.
In the 32-page letter, Basavaraj asks his commanders to focus on districts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and in Assam to further expand their base.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Accessed by News18, the 32-page letter written by Basavaraj to his senior commanders expresses serious concerns about the ways in which the proscribed outfit could meet its finances.
'To curb the flow of money, the Centre has put all its agencies from CBI, ED, NIA etc which are stopping our collection from tendu patta business, bamboo harvests, mining, real estate etc. They are keeping a really close vigil on our collections," the letter states.
Tendu patta, leaves that are used in making bidis, are one of the biggest sources of revenue for the Naxals. Their yearly revenues from 'tax collection' on the tendu leaves collected in areas of their influence are up to Rs 100 crore a year.
Over the past several months, security forces have laid traps and hunted down several local Naxal leaders who used to extort huge sums from tendu patta contractors.
As a result of this, a big source of revenue for the Naxals has dried up, as have their extortion drives in other business in and around Bastar. The letter written by Basavaraj clearly mentions this fact.
'They are keeping a check on all those who give and accept money. Situation is particularly bad in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The contractors have stopped paying up. There have been attacks on us when we went to collect money,' the letter adds.
In the letter, Basavaraj, who is learnt to have been appointed as the chief of CPI (Maoist) earlier this year also does a detailed study of the Gadchiroli encounter in which ove 40 Maoists were killed by security forces in April this year.
'We need to be more vigilant. We suffered heavily in Tamirgunda-Kasnur area [spot where the encounter took place]. From divisional committee members to commanders of the formation, nobody took charge. Instead of retreating, we unnecessarily engaged with the enemy for 2 hours. And then we blindly followed orders issued by a comrade to jump in the river. Most of our comrades died that day by drowning in Indravati river.'
Basavaraj, who was the chief of the outfit’s military unit, then asks his commanders to use claymore, barrel grenade launchers, more often against security forces.
In the 32-page letter, Basavaraj asks his commanders to focus on districts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and in Assam to further expand their base.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results