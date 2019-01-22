Maoists Gun Down 3 Tribals in Gadchiroli on Suspicion of Being Police Informers

Three tribals were killed in Bhamragarh taluka of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers.Police said the trio was allegedly kidnapped by the Reds two days ago, following which they were shot dead and their bodies were found thrown in the open on Tuesday morning.The Naxalites killed the tribals to take revenge for their alleged involvement in the two encounters with security forces in the forests of Kasnasur-Boriya and Nainer that killed 40 Maoists in April 2018.The deceased tribals were identified as Malla Doge Madavi, Kanna Reenuu Madavi and Lalsu Masa Kudyeti. All of them were residents of Kospundi village in Bhamragarh.A police officer from Gadchiroli said, “As many as 100 Maoists, on Friday night, entered the village brandishing guns and other weapons and rounded up the villagers. They allegedly kidnapped six villagers and took them away. Of the six, three were released and the other three were killed on suspicion of their involvement in the anti-Naxal operations that killed 40 Maoists.”The south Gadchiroli division committee of Maoists after dumping the bodies on Tuesday morning put up a banner next to them that read, “Our comrades lost their lives. These three informers of police who were responsible for the deaths of 40 of our comrades have been sentenced to death by us.” The rest of the villagers have taken refuge at the police station in Gadchiroli.In a similar incident in May last year, a 45-year-old man was shot dead by the Reds, accusing him of being a police informer. The encounters of April 2018 are considered the most successful anti-Maoist operation carried out by the Maharashtra police.A pamphlet released by the extremists soon after the incident had called for revenge against the state police and informers for the “brutal genocide”.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.