Maoists in Police Uniform Drag Jawan Out of Daughter's Birthday Party, Shoot Him Dead

Maoists gunned down a jawan of the Shasatra Seema Bal (SSB) in Pandethika village in Bihar on Monday. The jawan was identified as Sikander Yadav from the SSB’s 48th battalion based in Bihar.Yadav was on leave and had come home to celebrate his daughter’s birthday when two Maosits, in police uniform, turned up at his home, the Times of India reported.He was dragged away at gunpoint by around 20 maoists. He was shot several times outside his house, police said.“Sikander Yadav was killed while he and his family were celebrating his daughter’s fourth birthday,” the police confirmed.Eyewitnesses said there were women among the rebels too. While assaulting Yadav, the maosits accused of him of being a “police informer” and shouted that they were “punishing” him.The Maoists fled to the nearby forest area after killing the jawan.