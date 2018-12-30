LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Maoists Kill Elderly Man, Set Fire to 10 Vehicle in Bihar's Aurangabad

The police said Maoists fired several rounds and set 10 vehicles on fire, including three tractors parked at the victim's house.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2018, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maoists Kill Elderly Man, Set Fire to 10 Vehicle in Bihar's Aurangabad
Image for representation only.
Aurangabad: One person was killed and 10 vehicles were torched by Maoists in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a senior police officer said Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Satya Prakash said the Maoists attacked Sudi Bigaha village under the jurisdiction of Deo police station area late on Saturday night and shot dead a man identified as Narendra Singh (55).

Singh is the uncle of Rajan Kumar Singh, who is a member of Bihar Legislative Council, he said.

According to SP, the Maoists fired several rounds and set 10 vehicles on fire, including three tractors parked at Narendra Singh's house.

The Maoists also set a house belonging to one Dhananjay Singh, a dafadar with Deo police station, on fire located near Sudi Bigaha village, SP said.

After getting information about Maoist attack, security forces reached the village and exchanged fire with the Naxals, who fled from the village, Prakash said.

Senior police officers and CRPF Commandant Saurav Choudhary are camping in the village. The SP said police have launched a massive search operation after cordoning off the area.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram