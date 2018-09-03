Maoists Open 4 New Training Camps, Govt Fears Big Attack Planned to Disrupt Upcoming Assembly Polls

Maoists, directed by their militia commanders, are assembling in hundreds in Bastar, opening new training camps for their ground workers, all in possible preparation to carry out a big attack to disrupt the upcoming assembly polls, a top home security official told News18.At least four new training camps have been opened by Maoists militia leaders in last two months to train their ground workers in making IEDs and handling guns, one of which has come up in Rajnandgaon, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s Parliamentary constituency. Another has come up in Gadchiroli where security forces recently gunned down 39 alleged Maoists.A recent security alert received by the MHA reads, “In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Naxals are looking to carry out violent actions and oppose political activities.”It goes on to state, “Naxals are also likely to threaten the Sarpanch and Patels of the villages and pressure them not to involve in political activities. Killing of ground level people’s representatives cannot be ruled out.”Senior ministry officials said that the highest ranking Maoist militia had been seen increasingly in Bastar area. “Battalion commander Hidma, who is suspected of having supervised the Sukma and Dantewada, has been spotted a few times going in and out of Bastar area,” said a senior MHA official.Security agencies deployed in Bastar have been apprehending a repeat of what happened in Burkapal last year – when Maoists after laying an ambush killed 25 security personnel, the second biggest single-day loss for the CRPF since April 2010 when 76 CRPF were killed in a similarly laid ambush.Maoists have since the beginning of this year been spreading anti-government propaganda while their vistaarak platoons have been pushing their boundaries of influence, to incite people against the upcoming elections.“Activities of Maoists in MMC (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) Zone have increased. They have consolidated their organisation in this zone and movement of vistaar platoons 2 and3 are trying to expand their influence,” reads another recently issued alert.What has further prompted alert by security agencies is a recent report compiled by intelligence sources in the state that have reported about mushrooming training centre set up by Maoists.“They have been conducting one week long arms training camp in forests of Bakaratta in Rajnandgaon.” Another training camp has reportedly come up in Balaghat area along Madhya Pradesh – Chhattisgarh border. A third such camp has been spotted in Malkangiri in Odisha, on the Chhattisgarh – Odisha border.