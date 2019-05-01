English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maoists Set Three Dozen Vehicles Ablaze on Maharashtra Day
The incident took place early in the day when the state was getting ready to celebrate its foundation day, Maharashtra Divas.
Representative Image (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): Maoists torched at least three dozen vehicles belonging to private contractors in Kurkheda sub-district of Gadchiroli, officials said here on Wednesday.
The incident took place early in the day when the state was getting ready to celebrate its foundation day, Maharashtra Divas; while the Maoists were in the final stages of observing a week-long protest to mark the first anniversary of 40 of their comrades who were gunned down by security forces on April 22 last year.
The targeted vehicles, mostly belonged to Amar Infrastructures Ltd., and were engaged in construction works for the Purada-Yerkad sector of NH 136 near Dadapur village.
The Maoists also put up banners and posters condemning the killings of their comrades last year, before setting ablaze two JCBs, 11 tipper, diesel and petrol tankers, rollers, generator vans and two local site offices before fleeing from the spot.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
