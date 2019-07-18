English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maoists Thrash Jharkhand Trader & Son, Set Vehicles on Fire
A group of Maoists went to the house of a trader and set on fire two tractors, a truck and a motorbike parked in his residential compound.
File image of Naxals
Latehar: Armed Maoists thrashed a trader and his son and set on fire vehicles parked in his house in Lathehar district, police said here on Thursday.
A group of Maoists went to the house of trader Ashok Sau at Mayapur village on Wednesday night and thrashed him and his son. They also set on fire two tractors, a truck and a motorbike parked in his residential compound, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Mahuadand, Rati Bhan Singh said.
The Maoists also looted Rs 70,000 from Sau, the SDPO said, adding investigation was going on.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Palamau Range) Vipul Shukla said that both the father and son are being treated at a local hospital.
