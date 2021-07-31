Maoists Threaten To Blow Up Chaura Railway Station In Bihar’s Jamui

The train services along Patna-Howrah section route were disrupted for a few hours on Saturday after the Maoists threatened to blow up Chaura railway station in Bihar’s Jamuai district.

It was reported that a Maoist in traditional uniform approached the station master of the Chaura Halt railway station in Jamui and threatened to blow up the station. Following the incident, the train services on the route were interrupted from 3:45 am to 5:15 am on Saturday. The South Bihar Express passed through this route before the incident. After that several trains scheduled to pass through the station were stranded at different places.

The police arrived at the station after receiving information about the incident, and after inspecting the rail tracks, the train services were resumed.

Only one Maoist, according to the station master Vinay Kumar, threatened to blow up the station. SP Pramod Kumar Mandal, who arrived at the station, said that the train operation resumed after inspection and the situation was being examined.

The event occurred while the police were already on a high alert following intelligence reports of an attack in East Bihar, which also included Bhagalpur district.

According to reports, Maoists are observing Martyrs’ Week from July 29 to August 3 in the memory of their accomplices killed by security forces. As a part of this the extremist group members threatened the railway staff at the station and interrupted the train services along the route. The running of trains was disrupted for a few hours.

