Maoists Torch Vehicles of Road Construction Company in Jharkhand: Police

Maoists set fire to vehicles and machinery used in road construction in Gumla district of Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

A group of Maoists poured inflammable substance on a road-roller, tractor, exacavator and earthmoving equipment parked in the camp office of a construction company and set them ablaze, Superintendent of Police HP Janardhan said. The incident took place at Lova-Khamman village on Sunday night, he said.

Raids are being carried out in the area soon after labourers informed the police about it.