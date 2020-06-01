INDIA

Maoists Torch Vehicles of Road Construction Company in Jharkhand: Police

Representative image.

Representative image.

Raids are being carried out in the area soon after labourers informed the police about it.

  • PTI Ranchi
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
Maoists set fire to vehicles and machinery used in road construction in Gumla district of Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

A group of Maoists poured inflammable substance on a road-roller, tractor, exacavator and earthmoving equipment parked in the camp office of a construction company and set them ablaze, Superintendent of Police HP Janardhan said. The incident took place at Lova-Khamman village on Sunday night, he said.

Raids are being carried out in the area soon after labourers informed the police about it.


