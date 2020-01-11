Kochi: Four months after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of four multi-storey illegal apartment complexes at Maradu near here, the first of the high-end flats went down in a controlled explosion on Saturday, leaving behind a huge cloud of dust.

The demolition was carried out at 11 am, when the first building, named H20 Holy Faith, was razed to the ground within seconds, followed by the second demolition of Alfa Serene building. The final round of demolition of Jain Coral Cave and Golden Kayaloram flats will take place on Sunday.

Section 144 has been declared in the evacuation zone of all the flats. The residents in the evacuation zone were asked to switch off electricity and all the appliances before leaving their homes. They have been advised to close all windows and doors to protect their home from dust. All traffic -- air borne, water borne, land based is prohibited in the evacuation zone.

Since all buildings to be demolished have been charged with explosives, no body shall fly drones in the evacuation zone from immediate effect. Any violation is extremely dangerous and shall attract legal action, the instruction said.

The Maradu complex comprises 356 flats in four buildings and had housed 240 families.

After all the occupants moved out, authorities had removed all the windows and other things from the building and all what remained was a skeleton structure.

The Supreme Court apex court had on September 6 ordered its demolition by September 20 for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone Arules, but Kerala government dilly dallied it.

It was only after the court went hammer and tongs against Chief Secretary Tom Jose that the Kerala government finally decided that there was no other way out but to get ready for the demolition.

After various rounds of discussions the date was finalised and through an open tender process, the demolition was handed over to companies who have done similar operations in the past.

