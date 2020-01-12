Maradu Flats: One More Illegal Luxury High-Rise in Kochi Demolished in Controlled Explosion
The 55-meter high Jain Coral Cove, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, was brought down at around 11.03 am.
The 55-meter high Jain Coral Cove was brought down at around 11.03 am on Sunday.
Kochi: One more illegal lakeside apartment complex here was demolished on Sunday using controlled implosion method, complying with a Supreme Court order.
The 55-meter high Jain Coral Cove, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, was brought down at around 11.03 am with the area in a 200 metre radius kept out of bound for people and all kinds of traffic.
With this, three of the four luxury complexes ordered to be demolished by the apex court for CRZ violations have been razed down.
Another building of the same height will be demolished at 2 pm, marking the completion of implementation of the court order passed last year.
On Saturday, two complexes -- H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene -- abutting the bakwaters were destroyed in the similar implosion method in which explosives filled in the structures blasted in a controlled manner.
Mumbai-baed Edifices Engineering carried out the explosion with the assistance of experts from South Africa-based Jet Demolition.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surat Police Inducts Modified Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Motorcycles in Their Fleet, Can go up to 150 Km/h
- 'Where the Mind is Without Fear': Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem at Protest
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'