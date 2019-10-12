Take the pledge to vote

Kerala's Maradu Flats to Be Handed over to Two Firms for Demolition Beginning Monday

The Maradu Municipality on Saturday conducted a special council meeting where the Fort Kochi sub-collector explained the steps taken so far. Several people have raised concerns over the safety of residents and the nearby buildings during the demolition process.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:October 12, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
Kerala's Maradu Flats to Be Handed over to Two Firms for Demolition Beginning Monday
Thiruvananthapuram: The flats at Maradu in Kerala's Kochi will be handed over to two firms for demolition, scheduled to begin on October 14. The Supreme Court recently had ordered the demolition of four flats for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Snehil Kumar, Fort Kochi sub-collector and in-charge of the process, will meet the residents of the area on October 13-14 to hear their concerns regarding the demolition.

The technical committee has decided to go ahead with two firms — Edifice Engineering and Vijay steels — for the demolition process. Holy Faith H20, Jain Housing, and Golden Kayaloram flats will be handed over to Edifice while Alpha Serene, which has two towers, will be handed over to Vijay Steels.

"It (demolition) is not a simple process. Once the demolition date is here, the district administration needs to take some steps. We will be following up with the firms to strictly go by the deadlines," said Kumar.

The Maradu Municipality on Saturday conducted a special council meeting where the sub-collector explained the steps taken so far. Several people have raised concerns over the safety of residents and the nearby buildings.

Kumar said, "We are taking the utmost care to ensure there won't be damage to any structure."

Talking about the concerns over dumping materials into the water after demolition, the sub-collector said, "There is no plan to dump any material into the water. It will be discarded in a way that won't affect the water bodies.”

The officer said another tender will be floated to remove the final debris.

The cost for demolishing the four flats is about Rs 2 crore while agencies will be salvaging whatever materials possible, including iron, wiring, pipes for the demolition.

