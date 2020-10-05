Maratha Quota: 6 Detained From Aurangabad Irrigation Facility

Aurangabad: Six people who entered an irrigation project in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad as part of a protest for Maratha reservation were detained on Monday morning, police said. The incident happened in Bor Dahegaon, said a Vaijapur police station official, adding that no charges had been slapped on them as yet.

The Supreme Court recently stayed the implementation of quota for the Maratha community in education and jobs, which has led to sporadic protests statewide for the past few weeks.

