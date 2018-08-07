English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maratha Quota Leaders Vow to Hold Strong Protests on August 9
The leaders said they have decided to suspend all communications as part of the protest.
A man waves a flag as he blocks a road during a protest, organised by Maharashtra state's Maratha community, to press their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students in Mumbai. Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Maratha quota leaders said on Tuesday that the community members will hold strident protests across Maharashtra on August 9 for the cause.
The leaders said they have decided to suspend all communications as part of the protest.
"The state government has not only failed to implement its promises made to the Maratha community before the 2014 assembly elections and in the last four years, but also delayed the procedure of withdrawing police complaints
filed against the Maratha youth across the state," said Vinod
Pokharkar, a leader of the Maratha Kranti Morcha.
He accused chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of not keeping the quota promise.
Pokharkar claimed that at least 2,000 youths from the community were arrested by the local police under serious charges in the state, following the agitations held last month.
"With the August 9 protest imminent, the state government ensured that hearing on the cases against the
Maratha youth would take place after August 9. This means that these youths will remain behind bars till Thursday," he alleged.
He claimed that not a single police station in districts has received the state government's letter asking them to withdraw charges of non-serious nature against the arrested youths.
Fadnavis had announced last month that the government would withdraw non-serious charges against the Maratha youths.
Pokharkar alleged that Fadnavis seemed not keen to withdraw the cases.
Another leader Bhaiyya Patil said meetings will be held on Wednesday in some districts to chalk out the strategy for the August 9 protests.
"We will finalise the agitation plan in these meetings. We want to show the strength of the community to the government," Patil said.
The politically-influential Maratha community, constituting around 30 per cent of Maharashtra's population, has been agitating to press their demand for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.
In a related development, the Bombay High Court appealed to members of the Maratha community today to refrain from resorting to violence or committing suicide over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education.
Also Watch
The leaders said they have decided to suspend all communications as part of the protest.
"The state government has not only failed to implement its promises made to the Maratha community before the 2014 assembly elections and in the last four years, but also delayed the procedure of withdrawing police complaints
filed against the Maratha youth across the state," said Vinod
Pokharkar, a leader of the Maratha Kranti Morcha.
He accused chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of not keeping the quota promise.
Pokharkar claimed that at least 2,000 youths from the community were arrested by the local police under serious charges in the state, following the agitations held last month.
"With the August 9 protest imminent, the state government ensured that hearing on the cases against the
Maratha youth would take place after August 9. This means that these youths will remain behind bars till Thursday," he alleged.
He claimed that not a single police station in districts has received the state government's letter asking them to withdraw charges of non-serious nature against the arrested youths.
Fadnavis had announced last month that the government would withdraw non-serious charges against the Maratha youths.
Pokharkar alleged that Fadnavis seemed not keen to withdraw the cases.
Another leader Bhaiyya Patil said meetings will be held on Wednesday in some districts to chalk out the strategy for the August 9 protests.
"We will finalise the agitation plan in these meetings. We want to show the strength of the community to the government," Patil said.
The politically-influential Maratha community, constituting around 30 per cent of Maharashtra's population, has been agitating to press their demand for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.
In a related development, the Bombay High Court appealed to members of the Maratha community today to refrain from resorting to violence or committing suicide over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Friday 27 July , 2018 M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When M Karunanidhi Wrote a Song in Just 10 Minutes
- Mira Rajput Makes Acting Debut With Anti-Ageing Cream Commercial, Gets Brutally Trolled
- Monsoon 2018 New Car Deals and Discounts in August - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500
- 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs New Mahindra XUV 500: Specs, Images, Price - Which One is a Better SUV?
- Fortnite Bypassing Google Play Store is a Good And Bad Thing
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...