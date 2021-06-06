Maratha Quota Rally: Mob of 3,000+ People Booked in Beed for Covid-19 Violation

A mob of 3,000 people led by Maharashtra Legislative Council member Vinayak Mete was booked on Sunday for holding a march a day earlier in violation of COVID-19 norms to demand reservations for the Maratha community.

An official said the march was conducted without permission from police or civic authorities, following which the participants were booked under sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

