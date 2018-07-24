Maratha Quota Stir Escalates as Two More Attempt Suicide, Protesters Shave Their Heads

Violent protests have erupted in parts of Maharashtra over the Maratha community's demand for quota in government jobs and education. The Maratha Kranti Morcha called for a state-wide bandh on Tuesday after a young protester committed suicide in Aurangabad district on Monday.Two more people attempted suicide in the state on Tuesday. Jayant Sonavne attempted suicide by jumping into river and Jagannath Sonavne alias Guddu consumed poison in Deogaon Rangari in Aurangabad. They are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.To press home their demand, Morcha workers tonsured their heads in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest. They also set a truck ablaze.In the last few days, protests have take place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and even in Mumbai.The Maratha reservation agitation has forced Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to cut short his tour of Marathwada.Earlier, on Sunday, caving under pressure from Morcha’s warning that it would not permit him to hold prayers in Pandharpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had cancelled his visit of July 23 to the temple town to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees gathered there.