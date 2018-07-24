English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maratha Quota Stir Escalates as Two More Attempt Suicide, Protesters Shave Their Heads
In the last few days, protests have take place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and even in Mumbai.
A TV Grab showing the protesters going on a rampage in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on July 24, 2018.
New Delhi: Violent protests have erupted in parts of Maharashtra over the Maratha community's demand for quota in government jobs and education. The Maratha Kranti Morcha called for a state-wide bandh on Tuesday after a young protester committed suicide in Aurangabad district on Monday.
Two more people attempted suicide in the state on Tuesday. Jayant Sonavne attempted suicide by jumping into river and Jagannath Sonavne alias Guddu consumed poison in Deogaon Rangari in Aurangabad. They are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
To press home their demand, Morcha workers tonsured their heads in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest. They also set a truck ablaze.
In the last few days, protests have take place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and even in Mumbai.
The Maratha reservation agitation has forced Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to cut short his tour of Marathwada.
Earlier, on Sunday, caving under pressure from Morcha’s warning that it would not permit him to hold prayers in Pandharpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had cancelled his visit of July 23 to the temple town to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees gathered there.
Also Watch
Two more people attempted suicide in the state on Tuesday. Jayant Sonavne attempted suicide by jumping into river and Jagannath Sonavne alias Guddu consumed poison in Deogaon Rangari in Aurangabad. They are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
To press home their demand, Morcha workers tonsured their heads in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest. They also set a truck ablaze.
In the last few days, protests have take place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and even in Mumbai.
The Maratha reservation agitation has forced Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to cut short his tour of Marathwada.
Earlier, on Sunday, caving under pressure from Morcha’s warning that it would not permit him to hold prayers in Pandharpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had cancelled his visit of July 23 to the temple town to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees gathered there.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Showers Kisses on Deepika Padukone As She Dresses Up for a Campaign; See Pic
- DJ Khaled's Son Asahd Wears a $100000 Watch and Might Steal your Heart Too
- The Texas Waiter Who Said He Was Called a 'Terrorist' Had Reportedly Cooked Up the 'Racist' Tipper Story
- At 16, Lakshya Sen is on Course to be the Next Big Thing in Indian Badminton
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...