Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies as 35-year-old Kills Self, 8 Attempt Suicide in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old man ended his life, while eight protesters attempted suicide on Tuesday in Maharashtra as the Maratha quota stir intensified, police said.Abhijeet Deshmukh, a resident of Veeda village in Beed district in Marathwada region hanged himself from a tree near his house, police said.Eight protesters attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene in support of Maratha reservation in Latur district, also in Marathwada region, police said on Tuesday.In Mumbai on Monday, Maratha community members will hold a protest against the BJP-led state government's "failure" to withdraw criminal cases against the protesters.Among the other reasons Deshmukh mentioned in his suicide note were unemployment and unpaid bank loan, a police official said."We found a suicide note in which Deshmukh mentioned that he is taking this extreme step in support of Maratha reservation demand," Beed SP G Shridhar told PTI.This is the fifth suicide in the state over Maratha reservation issue.A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on July 29 in Nanded district over the Maratha quota demand, police said.Kacharu Kalyane hanged himself from the ceiling at his home in Dhabad village of Nanded district when his family members were out for some work.His suicide note mentioned that he was ending his life over the Maratha community's demand for reservation, a police official said.A 35-year-old man had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Aurangabad on July 29 over the Maratha quota demand, police said.Last week, two men in Aurangabad district committed suicide over demand for the quota, while another protester, injured in the Maratha stir violence in Navi Mumbai, died at a Mumbai hospital on July 26.In the self-immolation attempt, held outside the tehsildar office at Ausa in Latur district, eight protesters poured kerosene on themselves and attempted suicide but police intervened before they could do so, Latur Superintendent of Police Shivaji Rathod said.The protesters were taken into custody. "After convincing them to take up their demands with the government, we allowed them to go," he added.Maratha community members will hold a jail bharo protest in Mumbai tomorrow, Sakal Maratha Morcha leader Praveen Patil said."The state government, despite its assurance of withdrawing criminal charges of vandalism and damaging public property against some protesters, has not taken any action and that is why we are holding the protest Mumbai tomorrow," Patil said.He also sought an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil and BJP MLA Ram Kadam for "defaming" Maratha quota agitation and its leaders.The politically influential Maratha community, constituting around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been agitating to press its demand for reservation in jobs and education.The community had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominently for reservation.However, their latest round of agitation has taken a violent turn.Protesters resorted to violence and arson at separate places in Maharashtra on Monday.Four police officials were injured in stone pelting, while nearly 70 vehicles, including state and civic-run buses and those of police, were damaged or torched during the violence in Chakan near Pune.Amid the continuing agitation, the Opposition Congress and the NCP yesterday approached state Governor Vidyasagar Rao, requesting him to direct the Devendra Fadnavis government to announce a decision on the reservation issue immediately.Maratha outfits said a mega rally will be held in Mumbai on August 9 in support of their quota demand.