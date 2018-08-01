Marathas Launch 'Jail Bharo Andolan' to Push Reservation Demands

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced that the community will intensify the stir by organising another round of agitation in a quest to fulfil their set of demands, majorly that of introduction of Maratha quota. The protest will commence on August 1 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.In a press statement issued by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community said that their "Jail Bharo Andolan" will begin on Wednesday. However, the organisation has affirmed that there would be no 'bandh' or any sort of violence during their Andolan.The Maratha outfit has been agitating for reservations in government jobs and educational institutes for the native Marathi community.Apart from the Maratha quota, their other major demands are to withdraw all cases against Maratha protesters, action be taken against those police officers responsible for firing and lathi charge during the July 25 protest and sacking of MLAs who defamed the Maratha community. The outfit has also demanded for ex gratia for the injured and the family members of those who died during protests.Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged the protesters to maintain peace. Further, the Mumbai police have claimed to have arranged for tight security in view of the "Jail Bharo Andolan" to maintain law and order.The Morcha has also demanded for loan waivers, justice in Kopardi rape case and immediate addressal of unemployment for their community. Meanwhile, they are also demanding a compensation for the injured and the family members of those who died during protests.On July 31, a Maratha Kranti Morcha riot victim succumbed to his injuries during the protest. Meanwhile, two protestors have committed suicide while one protester is undergoing treatment at a hospital after attempting to end his life.