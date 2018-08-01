English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Marathas Launch 'Jail Bharo Andolan' to Push Reservation Demands
However, the organisation has affirmed that there would be no 'bandh' or any sort of violence during their Andolan.
A man waves a flag as he blocks a road during a protest, organised by Maharashtra state's Maratha community, to press their demands for reserved quotas in government jobs and college places for students in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced that the community will intensify the stir by organising another round of agitation in a quest to fulfil their set of demands, majorly that of introduction of Maratha quota. The protest will commence on August 1 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.
In a press statement issued by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community said that their "Jail Bharo Andolan" will begin on Wednesday. However, the organisation has affirmed that there would be no 'bandh' or any sort of violence during their Andolan.
The Maratha outfit has been agitating for reservations in government jobs and educational institutes for the native Marathi community.
Apart from the Maratha quota, their other major demands are to withdraw all cases against Maratha protesters, action be taken against those police officers responsible for firing and lathi charge during the July 25 protest and sacking of MLAs who defamed the Maratha community. The outfit has also demanded for ex gratia for the injured and the family members of those who died during protests.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged the protesters to maintain peace. Further, the Mumbai police have claimed to have arranged for tight security in view of the "Jail Bharo Andolan" to maintain law and order.
The Morcha has also demanded for loan waivers, justice in Kopardi rape case and immediate addressal of unemployment for their community. Meanwhile, they are also demanding a compensation for the injured and the family members of those who died during protests.
On July 31, a Maratha Kranti Morcha riot victim succumbed to his injuries during the protest. Meanwhile, two protestors have committed suicide while one protester is undergoing treatment at a hospital after attempting to end his life.
Also Watch
In a press statement issued by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community said that their "Jail Bharo Andolan" will begin on Wednesday. However, the organisation has affirmed that there would be no 'bandh' or any sort of violence during their Andolan.
The Maratha outfit has been agitating for reservations in government jobs and educational institutes for the native Marathi community.
Apart from the Maratha quota, their other major demands are to withdraw all cases against Maratha protesters, action be taken against those police officers responsible for firing and lathi charge during the July 25 protest and sacking of MLAs who defamed the Maratha community. The outfit has also demanded for ex gratia for the injured and the family members of those who died during protests.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged the protesters to maintain peace. Further, the Mumbai police have claimed to have arranged for tight security in view of the "Jail Bharo Andolan" to maintain law and order.
The Morcha has also demanded for loan waivers, justice in Kopardi rape case and immediate addressal of unemployment for their community. Meanwhile, they are also demanding a compensation for the injured and the family members of those who died during protests.
On July 31, a Maratha Kranti Morcha riot victim succumbed to his injuries during the protest. Meanwhile, two protestors have committed suicide while one protester is undergoing treatment at a hospital after attempting to end his life.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'It's Annoying': Suhana Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled in Her First Ever Interview
- Top 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternates Under Rs 2 Lakh: Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ25 and More
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
- A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement
- Why the Environment Ministry Should Be Expecting Pieces of Tarred Lungs In their Mail
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...