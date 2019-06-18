Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Marathi Actor Arrested for Not Paying for Jewellery Bought on Credit

Dastane and his wife Sayali allegedly purchased a diamond ring and gold and sliver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh from P N Gadgil jewelery firm here last year on credit but failed to clear the dues.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
Marathi Actor Arrested for Not Paying for Jewellery Bought on Credit
Image for representation.
Pune: Marathi TV actor Milind Dastane and his wife were arrested by Pune police Tuesday for allegedly cheating a jewellery firm of Rs 25 lakh.

Dastane is currently playing a key role in the TV serial "Tujhyat Jeev Rangla".

He and his wife Sayali allegedly purchased a diamond ring and gold and sliver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh from P N Gadgil jewelery firm here last year on credit but failed to clear the dues.

"They had promised the firm that they would pay the bill with interest once their property in Mumbai was sold," said an official attached to Chaturshringi police station.

As they did not settle the bill for one year, the firm finally filed a complaint.

"We registered a complaint against the couple under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). Both were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody till June 21," the official added.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

