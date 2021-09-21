Marathi Actress And Her Friend Die in a Car Accident in Goa

An actress from Pune and her friend died in a car accident as the four-wheeler crashed into a creek from a bridge on the Baga-Calangute route near Arpora village in Goa. The incident happened early Monday morning. Both the occupants of the car died due to drowning as the car was centrally locked and fell into a creek.

The two deceased have been identified as actress Ishwari Deshpande, 25 and her friend Shubham Dedge, 28. The actress had recently shot a Hindi and a Marathi film.

The duo had gone on a holiday trip to Goa on September 15. As per reports the car crashed into the creek as the driver lost control over the vehicle on a narrow road near the Arpora village. The accident reportedly happened around 5am on Monday. The car crashed and plunged into a deep creek and the two could not come out of the car due to central lock.

Ishawri and Shubham have known each other for many years. Their friendship had grown into a relationship and the two were supposed to get engaged next month. However, this accident has put everyone in shock. Ishwari was a resident of Kirkatwadi in Pune while Shubham lived in Nanded city area.

Although the actress has completed her shoot for her Marathi and Hindi films, some work before the release of the movie was still there to be done. Ishwari had a passion to be an actor since she was a child.

This incident has come as a major shock for all their family members and friends. After the investigation the family members of both the deceased were informed by Goa Police. According to the police, the bodies and the car were recovered by the fire brigade team at around 7am on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here