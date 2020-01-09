Marathon Meetings, Bold Announcements on Anvil as PM Modi Gets Economy Into Focus

New Delhi: With the Budget 2020-21 just few weeks away, the government is readying a set of bold initiatives with Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoting a considerable amount of time in overseeing the policy matrix for a quick turnaround in the country’s economy.

Sources in the government said that over the last few days, PM Modi has been brainstorming over a range of issues affecting the economy and planning out appropriate policy interventions.

So far, 12 meetings have been held so far with groups of industrialists and experts. These meetings are being seen as the most extensive ever consultations that Modi has held on matters related to the Union Budget and the economy in the past five years.

Each ministry has been asked to prepare a five-year vision and the Prime Minister is personally reviewing each plan, going through detailed presentations, sources said.

Sources said that this is partly the reason he has not been visible much publicly in the last few days, preferring to keep his focus on the budget that could be a reset moment of sorts for the economy.

“He has been working 12-13 hours at a stretch on these Council of Ministers meetings, from 9 am to 10 pm with barely a short break for lunch. This includes working full days on weekends,” sources said.

“The Prime Minister has been working with every ministry on a five year plan—with the concerned minister and all secretaries in attendance”.

This is the most involved he has been in all these years in the budget exercise.

The Prime Minister has met more than 120 people so far, and sources said that he has largely been in “listening mode” during these meetings. The picture released earlier this week with top industrialists was from one such meeting.

