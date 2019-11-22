Marathwada Gets Rs 819 Crore Relief for Post-monsoon Showers that Hit Farmers

Aurangabad: The state administration has sanctioned Rs 819.59 crore relief for Marathwada farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal showers, an official said on Friday.

The fund has been sanctioned for farmers in eight districts of the region. "The state administration has sanctioned Rs 819.59 crore as aid for post-monsoon showers that hit farmers in Marathwada," deputy divisional commissioner Parag Soman said.

The drought-prone region didn't receive adequate rainfall during monsoon, but farmers suffered more when ready crops were damaged due to unseasonal showers that hit the state, a state official said.

"This damage was surveyed by government agencies and a demand of Rs 2,909.36 crore was earlier presented to the state administration," he added.

As per the government resolution passed on November 18, Beed will received Rs 144.18 crore, the highest share from the package.

While Rs 121.81 crore have been sanctioned for Aurangabad, Nanded will receive Rs 123.14 crore, the GR stated.

Cultivators in Jalna and Latur will receive Rs 110.21 crore and Rs 100.68 crore respectively.

Osmanabad, Hingoli and Parbhani districts will receive Rs 78.19 crore, Rs 53.76 crore and Rs 87.62 crore respectively.

