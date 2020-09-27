Marathwada Rains: Will Help Affected Farmers, Says Bhuse

Aurangabad: Farmers facing losses due to crop damage after heavy rainfall in Marathwada region will be provided relief and the matter will also be raised with the Union government, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after meeting farmers in Kasarkheda in Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, Bhuse said he had earlier visited affected areas in Parbhani and Hingoli.

“The state government will help the farmers. We will also raise the issue with the Centre and the situation and losses will be conveyed,” he said, adding that officials have been told to quickly complete damage assessment exercises underway.

