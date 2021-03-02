March 2, 2021, Aaj ka Panchang: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra and Rahu Kaal and Fast for the Day

Panchang is the Vedic calendar that is based on the position of celestial bodies as per Hindu beliefs. It tells the crucial information about the day, auspicious times and vrat and upavasa for the day. According to Hindi Panchang of March 2, the day marks the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Hindi month Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. It is also known as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi. The Sankashti Vrat falling in the month of Magha, Krishna Paksha or Phalguna'sKrishna Paksha is known as Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, Hindu devotees observe a day-long fast and worship the Dwijapriya Maha Ganapati form of Lord Ganesha. They break their fast only after sighting the moon at night.

The day is Tuesday (Mangal wara). Check the details of the day below.

Sunrise and sunset time for the day:

Sunrise time – 6.45 am

Sunset time – 6.22 pm

Moonrise time – 9.41 pm

Moonset time -8.51 am on March 3

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details of March 2:

On March 2, Chaturthi Tithi will prevail till 2.59 am on March 3 and Nakshatra will be Chitra up to 3.29 am. The moon will remain in Kanya (virgo) rashi up to 4.35 pm and after this, it will enter into Tula (Libra) rashi. The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) rashi for few more days.

Abhijit Kaal for March 2:

According to Hindu scriptures, there are 15 muhurats and the most auspicious muhurat is Abhijit Muhurat that exist for around 45 minutes in between sunrise and sunset. It is said to be blessed by Lord Vishnu who destroys doshas with his Sudarshan Chakra. On March 2, it will prevail from 12.10 pm to 12.57 pm.

Rahu Kaal for March 2:

Rahu Kalam is the most inauspicious time frame of the day which lasts for around 90 minutes. It is calculated by dividing the number of hours between sunrise & sunset times into 8 parts. This timing is avoided for any Puja, Hawan or Yagya. On March 2, it will take place between 3.27 pm and 4.55 pm.