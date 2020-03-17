March 31 Deadline Inches Closer, Here's How to Link PAN and Aadhaar
Photo for representation.
Linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar is "mandatory" and the Income Tax Department has on March 16 issued a message asking people not to "miss" the March 31 deadline.
If you fail to link your PAN with Aadhaar, it will become "inoperative". Through a video shared on Twitter, the tax department said that linking PAN-Aadhaar is for a "beneficial tomorrow".
How to link PAN with Aadhaar
People who still have not linked PAN with Aadhaar can do so by following either of the two ways:
1. You can send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN
2. You can also visit the e-filing portal of the I-T department: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and link PAN with Aadhaar.
Steps to follow to link PAN with Aadhaar
Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the I-T department
Step 2: Provide the PAN, Aadhaar card number and name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card
Step 3: Put a tick on the box only if the birth year is mentioned in your Aadhaar card
Step 4: Enter the Captcha code (visually challenged users can request for one-time password, or OTP, instead of the Captcha code. You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number)
Step 5: Tap on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.
If you are not comfortable in linking your 10-digit alphanumeric number, or PAN, with Aadhaar by March 31, you can do it offline through PAN services centres of NSDL and UTITSL.
Don't miss the deadline! It is mandatory to link your PAN and Aadhaar before 31st March, 2020.You can do it through Biometric Aadhaar authentication & also by visiting the PAN service centers of NSDL and UTITSL #PANAadhaarLinkingLink: https://t.co/JudH8IqpQb pic.twitter.com/igAfV8vJUi— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 16, 2020
How to know if PAN is linked with Aadhaar
If you already have linked your PAN with Aadhaar, you can check the status, both online and offline.
Step 1: Visit the site at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus
Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar card number
Step 3: Tap on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'
The status of the linking will be displayed on your screen.
