1-min read

March 31 Deadline Inches Closer, Here's How to Link PAN and Aadhaar

If you fail to link your PAN with Aadhaar, it will become 'inoperative'. Through a video shared on Twitter, the tax department said that linking PAN-Aadhaar is for a 'beneficial tomorrow'.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 17, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
March 31 Deadline Inches Closer, Here's How to Link PAN and Aadhaar
Linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar is "mandatory" and the Income Tax Department has on March 16 issued a message asking people not to "miss" the March 31 deadline.

If you fail to link your PAN with Aadhaar, it will become "inoperative". Through a video shared on Twitter, the tax department said that linking PAN-Aadhaar is for a "beneficial tomorrow".

How to link PAN with Aadhaar

People who still have not linked PAN with Aadhaar can do so by following either of the two ways:

1. You can send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN<12digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>

2. You can also visit the e-filing portal of the I-T department: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and link PAN with Aadhaar.

Steps to follow to link PAN with Aadhaar

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the I-T department

Step 2: Provide the PAN, Aadhaar card number and name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card

Step 3: Put a tick on the box only if the birth year is mentioned in your Aadhaar card

Step 4: Enter the Captcha code (visually challenged users can request for one-time password, or OTP, instead of the Captcha code. You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number)

Step 5: Tap on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

If you are not comfortable in linking your 10-digit alphanumeric number, or PAN, with Aadhaar by March 31, you can do it offline through PAN services centres of NSDL and UTITSL.

How to know if PAN is linked with Aadhaar

If you already have linked your PAN with Aadhaar, you can check the status, both online and offline.

Step 1: Visit the site at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar card number

Step 3: Tap on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

The status of the linking will be displayed on your screen.

