March 5, 2021, Aaj ka Panchang: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra and Rahu Kaal and Fast for the Day

Panchang is a Vedic calendar based on the positions of celestial bodies according to Hindu beliefs. It contains crucial information about auspicious and inauspicious times, vrat and upavasa for the day. As per the Hindi Panchang of March 5, the day marks the Krishna Paksha Saptami tithi of Hindi month Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. In Vedic astrology, tithi is depicted by the sunrise time, meaning whichever Tithi is prevailing before or on sunrise will be considered the tithi for the day. The tithi of March 5 is also known as Kalashtami. The Sankashti vrat falling in the month of Phalguna's Krishna Paksha is known as Kalashtami. On this day, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a bath. They perform special puja to seek the blessings of Kaal Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva.

The day is Friday (Shukrawara). Check the details of the day below.

Sunrise and sunset time for the day:

Sunrise time – 6:42 amSunset time – 6:23 pmMoonrise time – 1:00 am, March 6Moonset time – 10:51 am on March 6

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details of March 5:

On March 5, Chaturthi tithi will prevail till 7:54 PMand Nakshatra will be Chitra up to 10:38 pm. The moon will remain in Vrishchika (Scorpio) rashi up to 4.35 pm and after this, it will enter into Kumbha (Aquarius) rashi.

Abhijit Muhuratfor March 5:

According to Hindu books, there are a total of 15 muhurats and the most auspicious one is Abhijit Muhurat that exists for around 45 minutes in between sunrise and sunset. It is believed to be blessed by Lord Vishnu who eradicates doshas with his Sudarshan Chakra. On March 5, it will prevail from 12:09 pm to 12:56 pm.

Rahu Kaal for March 5:

Rahu Kalam is believed to be the most inauspicious time of the day. It lasts for around 90 minutes and is calculated by dividing the number of hours between sunrise & sunset times into 8 parts. This timing is not preferred for any Puja, Hawan or Yagya. On March 5, it will take place between 11:05 am and12:33 pm.