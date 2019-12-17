Take the pledge to vote

March Held at MANUU in Hyderabad in Solidarity with Jamia, AMU Students

The MANUUTA condemned the police action against democratic protests by students in JMI, AMU and other campuses over Citizenship Amendment Act, and were also joined by the non-teaching staff and officials association in the march.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
March Held at MANUU in Hyderabad in Solidarity with Jamia, AMU Students
Students protest against the police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University, outside the Delhi Police headquarters in New Delhi on December 15, 2019. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Expressing solidarity with the students of Jamia Milia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the Maulana Azad National Urdu University Teachers' Association (MANUUTA) on Tuesday took out a peaceful march on the varsity campus here.

The MANUUTA condemned the police action against democratic protests by students in JMI, AMU and other campuses over Citizenship Amendment Act, and were also joined by the non-teaching staff and officials association in the march.

"A peaceful march was taken out on Tuesday on the university premises in solidarity with the students' community," a MANUUTA representative told PTI.

Protests that erupted at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)campus on Sunday night continued beyond midnight with several students raising slogans against the Central government and the Delhi police for action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi.

On Monday, a large number of students held protests and locked the main entrance gate of MANUU for over three hours and did not allow the teaching and other staff into the campus.

The MANUU students' union said the students would continue their protests against CAA and NRC in a peaceful and democratic manner on the university campus.

The MANUUTA also expressed its solidarity with the students of MANUU and other universities protesting against the CAA asserting that it stands against the pluralistic and secular values enshrined in the Constitution.

MANUUTA also appealed to the students to remain peaceful and democratic in their protests taken up for the cause of protecting Constitutional values.

Meanwhile, protests were held by different organisations on Monday night in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with protesters holding placards that read "Hyderabad Rejects CAA" and also against the police action on students of JMI and AMU.

Raising slogans against the Delhi police, scores of protesters took out a rally and condemned the "attack on students".

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, where the police entered after a protest against the amended Citizenship Act nearby spiralled out of control on Sunday evening.

Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen, were injured as violence erupted during a protest by Jamia students against the Act.

Hundreds of AMU students had protested against the legislation and clashed with police at a campus gate on Sunday, following which the university administration announced closure of the institution till 5 January.

