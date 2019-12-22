Marches Against CAA-NRC Held in Several Areas in Mumbai
The protest march was held in Dharavi and saw participants holding placards against CAA and the National Register of Citizens exercise that some BJP leaders have been claiming would be held nationwide.
Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Mumbai: Several thousand people participated in a march in Dharavi in Mumbai to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the December 15 police action against Jamia Millia Islamia students.
Similar protests were held in Malvani in the northern suburb of Malad, though people here also shouted slogans in favour of the Mumbai police whose efficiency ensured a massive rally against CAA and NRC went off without any untoward incident on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan near Grant Road station.
In Ghatkopar, a BJP stronghold in the metropolis, several people came out for a pro-CAA rally, with participants hailing the Narendra Modi government for the Act.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) enables migrants/foreigners of six minority communities from three specified countries, who have come to India before December 31, 2014 because of persecution on grounds of their religion, to apply for Indian citizenship.
