Marcus Stoinis’ Fascination With The Hulk Revealed Along With The Reason He Carries To Post-Match Presentations

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday managed to put an end to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dream run and four-match winning streak as Shreyas Iyer’s team went on to defeat David Warner’s side by 17-runs in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Abu Dhabi. With this win, DC broke the 13-year-old wait to qualify for the final against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, November 10 at Dubai.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Delhi Capitals dominance after winning the toss prevailed as the openers Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan put up an 86-run stand to give their team a flying start. While Stoinis was out at 38, Dhawan kept scoring and reached his half-century but gave away his wicket at 78. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, before getting out on the score of 21, and Shirmon Hetmeyer’s unbeaten 42 helped his team to reach 189 for three wickets.

IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

Marcus Stoinis’s had a rough start in this IPL season, but in Sunday’s second qualifier match, he opened with Shikhar Dhawan and helped his team to put up a challenging score to chase. Stoinis smashed 38 runs off 27 balls which included five boundaries and a six, his strike rate was 140.74.

The 31-year-old’s dominance didn’t finish there as he scalped two wickets in his very first over. Stoinis picked the wickets of Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey and in the 17th over, he got the wicket of Kane Williamson who scored 67 off 45 and was looking to close the chase soon. Stoinis’ all-round performance with the bat and ball earned him the Player of the Match award.

Also Read: All-Round Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Delhi Capitals to Maiden IPL Final

Other than his heroics on the field, Stoinis was also in the spotlight as he was seen carrying a toy figure of the Hulk. The Hulk is a fictional character in the Marvel comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Bruce Banner – the Hulk’s alter ego is a theoretical physicist.

Stoinis carried the toy figurine to the post-match presentation as he looks up to Hulk as inspiration. The Perth based cricketer’s fascination to the comic figure can be seen in the way he emulates the Hulk’s muscle-flexing after picking wickets. Indeed, Stoinis’ effort in the second qualifier match of the tournament was nothing less than a Hulk-show. His contributions in the batting and bowling departments helped his team to set foot in the IPL final for the first time.

The tournament’s official Twitter handle posted a free-wheeling interview featuring Stoinis and DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. In the video, Stoinis revealed his fascination with the Hulk and the style he emulates after taking a wicket. The video has been viewed over 16,000 times and close to 1,800 likes.

Watch the video here:

Meet The Hulk - Marcus Stoinis@MStoinis reveals the mystery behind the Hulk action figure, his pumped up celebrations & his all-round show against #SRH. DO NOT MISS - Captain @ShreyasIyer15 doing a fun Stoinis impersonation 😅WATCH 👉https://t.co/mSmIcFkpOe #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/8B685LP4Jw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 9, 2020

In this year’s edition of the IPL, Stoinis has so far scored 352 runs and scalped 12 wickets.